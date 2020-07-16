The hopes and dreams for fans of Valve’s Half-Life franchise have been reignited once again on the word of Alf’s best friend and creator of the Video Game Awards, Geoff Keighley.

Per PC Gamer, Keighley's interactive “storybook,” titled Half-Life: Alyx - Final Hours, is about the development of the newest entry into the beloved franchise, and concludes with a section on what’s next for the Half-Life. Keighley suggests that the majority of Valve’s Half-Life team indeed wants to make another game after Alyx. The team hopes it would be “a full-scale Half-Life game built not for VR, but as a game accessible across all traditional gaming platforms.”

Whether Valve will commit to a large-scale development project such as this is another matter. Valve has been incredibly protective over its IPs, and hesitant to risk or dilute them with sequels or spinoffs in the past. There’s a common adage in Steam forums and Gaming Subreddits that Gabe Newell doesn’t know what comes after the number two, owing to the Portal, Left4Dead, Team Fortress and—most infamously—Half-Life franchises all going without a third numbered title.

Valve has however begun to reboot its game development studios, also acquiring Firewatch developer Campo Santo and shelving their own projects to move staff onto work for Valve. And Alyx is being seen as a clear statement of intention. Phil Co, a designer at Valve said to Keighley, "we’re not afraid of Half-Life no more," and designer and programmer Tejeev Kohli claimed “going from [Half-Life: Alyx] to a new big thing, which will be even bigger, is pretty exciting.”

Half-Life: Alyx is out now for all PC VR platforms.