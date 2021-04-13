Epic Games and PlayStation have announced the latest character to show up in Fortnite will be Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy who will arrive as part of the currently ongoing Primal season.

Aloy will arrive on April 15 alongside a Horizon: Zero Dawn bundle that includes a Blaze Canister Back Bling, a Glinthawk Glider and an Aloy's Spear Pickaxe as well as a Heart-rizon emote, Focus effect and Shield Weaver Wrap. Those playing on PlayStation 5 will also unlock an exclusive alternate Ice Hunter Aloy Style.

What's more, Aloy will come along with not one, but two exclusive limited time game modes, with a PlayStation-exclusive Aloy Cup Duos tournament kicking off tomorrow with the top performing teams in each region on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 unlocking the bundle early.

Then, on April 16 Aloy will team up with fellow recently added gaming icon Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series for a special Team Up! Aloy and Lara Duos event where each pair is, as you'd expect, playing as the famous twosome with each member of the team only able to use their signature weapon - a bow for Aloy and dual pistols for Lara. That'll run until April 18.

You can check out the full details of Aloy's arrival in Fortnite over on the PlayStation Blog.