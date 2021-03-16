Fortnite is welcoming Lara Croft to the fray as part of its latest season of content, with the famous Tomb Raider being part of the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 6 of the battle royale game kicking off today.

To set the scene, the Zero Point that's been causing all sorts of chaos in the game's ongoing story of late has sent out a mysterious pulse that has thrown the world of Fortnite back in time to the age of the dinosaurs along with most of the game's equipment and transforming the map considerably, hence this season's Primal moniker. There's even wildlife to contend with now, as animals from chickens to wolves roam the map and can themselves be hunted for more resources or to craft the new primal weapons.

Meanwhile, the latest aforementioned Battle Pass will offer a bunch of new outfits this season, including several iterations of Lara Croft both in her classic and survivor guises, as well as DC Comics character Raven and even Brazillian footballer Naymar Jr along for the ride, as the all-star cameos look set to continue.

You can check out more information on what to expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 - Primal over on the official Fortnite website here, or check out the story cinematic introducing proceedings below.