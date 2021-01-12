Spanish Fortnite streamer David 'TheGrefg' Martinez broke the Twitch concurrent viewer record last night, as he unveiled his own skin in the game to more than 2.4 million viewers.

TheGrefg was the fourth streamer to recieve his own skin in Epic's battle royale shooter, following in the footsteps of Ninja, Lachlan and Loserfruit as part of the game's 'Icon Series' and it was during the reveal of this skin he broke the previous all-time record by almost four times.

The record had previously been held by the aforementioned Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins back in 2018 when he ended up streaming with popular Canadian musician Drake on the platform to over 635,000 viewers, also on Fortnite.

Other incredibly popular streams of late have included a live stream of the game Among Us by US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who came close to the record with a peak of 420,000 concurrent views back in October.