The Astronomical Travis Scott concert in Fortnite attracted more than 27.7 million unique players, announced Epic Games.

The Astronomical concert was played five times, to avoid stressing the servers and ensure that Fortnite players from around the world could tune into the show. And, of course, this impressive number doesn’t count those who were watching or streaming the event. If those people were counted, the record could surge to higher heights, and virtual concerts could become a standard approach to music entertainment. Could we get a Chopin concert? Or, a Tchaikovsky concert where the world freezes over for a performance of The Nutcracker? The possibilities thrill me, actually.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

