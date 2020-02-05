Epic Games has released the details for Fortnite patch v11.50, and it’s bringing a tie-in event with Birds of Prey, themed skins and challenges, and a new limited time mode (via PC Gamer).

Fortnite has celebrated countless crossover events, such as John Wick, Stranger Things, Batman, and Star Wars. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or simply Birds of Prey, will descend upon Fortnite in its own crossover event and it will come with new skins and challenges to paint the town red. Here’s one, courtesy of leaker Lucas7yoshi.

Fortnite is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

