Epic Games has announced that the finale live event for Fortnite's currently ongoing Marvel-themed Nexus War season will take place on December 1.

Though details are currently scarce, for obvious reasons, it has been confirmed that the event will see all players joining forces to take on the world-eating Marvel villain Galactus, who'll be showing up at that time for a fight that promises will have "the fate of Reality" in the balance.

According to the official Fortnite blog, the devs reccomend you make sure you download the 14.60 update ahead of time to prepare, as well as the new Houseparty video chat, if it works on your format of choice. The studio also reccomends you get there about an hour before the start time— 4pm ET (or 9pm GMT) to be prepped, with the event playlist expected to go live 30 minutes before it all kicks off.

Previous Fortnite events have included concerts from the like of Travis Scott and one event where the entire game getting sucked into a black hole, so if you're a fan it's definitely worth showing up to see what shenanigans the devs have planned. Fortnite is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.