Battle royale shooter Fortnite now has integrated video chat on the PC and PlayStation consoles in the latest update thanks to a collaboration with the Houseparty app.

You'll need an iOS or Android mobile device with the app installed, then you should be able to connect your Epic Games account and use said device's camera (pointed at your face, of course) and the app will do the work of cropping your face and giving your a Fortnite-themed virtual background.

For safety, of course, the function can be turned off in the game's parental controls, and only people in the same Houseparty room/on your Houseparty friends list will be able to see you. You can check out a full FAQ on the game's website.

Fortnite has just released on next-gen consoles and recently got a lovely new set of upgrades to boot.