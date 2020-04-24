Fortnite surpassed its own all-time player record with Travis Scott’s Astronomical concert, which was held in the battle royale (via Eurogamer).

If you missed it, there are opportunities to drop into an encore performance. The next show takes place at 5.00am, then 4.00pm, then 11.00pm on April 25. These multiple shows disperse attendees so that the servers are able to cope with the sheer number of players.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. Check out the concert below.



