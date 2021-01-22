Fortnite is bringing more heroes to the battle royale party for the ongoing Zero Point Season, and following gaming heroes such as Master Chief and Kratos, it's turning to action movie classics The Terminator and Predator.

Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator models are both now available in the Future War Set, with two variants including the T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Blink and a Combat Knife. Meanwhile, the T-800 has a built in emote and you can also get the HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling and Techno-Grip Axe.

If you're more of a Predator fan, then you can also pick a skin based on the Yautja species from that movie through the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. Completing the Jungle Hunter Quests unlocks the Predator Outfit with a built in Bio-helmet Online emote, a Heat Vision Hunter Spray, Banner and Emoticon.

Both outfit collections are available now in Fortnite for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and you can check out brief trailers for both below.