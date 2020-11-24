Epic Games has taken the lid off Fortnite Crew — a new monthly subscription service available across all formats offering a range of perks and additions to the battle royale shooter Fortnite for those who pick it up when it launches at the beginning of Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Naturally, the Fortnite Crew subscription grants players access to the current Battle Pass for the entire season, even if your subscription expires before the end of said season. But on top of that, you'll also get 1000 V-Bucks and an exclusive Fornite Crew pack which will contain a brand new Outfit Bundle every month.

The first month —ie, December's— crew pack will get the Galaxia outfit and Style, along with the Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling. The next month's Crew pack cosmetics will be revealed at the end of the proceeding month going forward, so expect news on the next one before the end of December.

The Fortnite Crew subscription is set to cost around $11.99/£8.99 a month and if you already buy the current season's Battle Pass and decide to pick up a Fortnite Crew subscription later, you'll get refunded 950 V-Bucks in your account. You can check out a full FAQ for the Fortnite Crew pass on the official website.

Fortnite Crew goes live the same day as the launch of Chapter 2- Season 5 in Fortnite on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC: December 2.