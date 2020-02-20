The trailer for Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 2 has finally been revealed, and the theme is espionage (via Fortnite Insider).

Chapter 2 Season 1 was Fortnite’s longest ever season, spanning over 120 days. Season 2 was initially set for February 6, but technical problems prevented its premiere. Epic Games had recently changed to the Chaos physics engine, and wanted to make sure everything was spick and span before the big day. Given the traffic the servers experience with each ensuing update, it was a smart move.

In the lead up to Season 2, the developer posted teaser images and tacked posters that were found by players across the world. These posters had numbers on them, which played a message to those who picked up the phone. Now, the ARG has concluded with the trailer for Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 2. The island has been infiltrated by spies, who are activated by a mysterious figure with seriously snazzy robotic arms. New skins are shown off, like the feline enforcer Meowscles, and Marvel’s Deadpool is seen for a brief moment.

The Battle Pass will offer operations for players to partake in, and upon completion, a new variant of their agent will be unlocked. This is the Ghost or Shadow skin, and it seems as though players will pick a team to earn points for throughout Chapter 2. Also, there will be time-limited events that will lead to permanent additions and omissions on the island. Finally, the new items feature a cardboard box cover, which must be a cheeky reference to Metal Gear.

Naturally, the game will go offline as the team brings in all the new things, so we’ll keep you updated.

Fortnite is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below.



