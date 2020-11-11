Wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling has announced it's working on a new wrestling game for consoles with former long-time WWE development studio Yuke's.

Unveiled as part of a 'Special Event' presentation led by Kenny Omega—but also featuring games-developer-turned-referee Aubrey Edwards, Britt Baker and Cody Rhodes all doing their best Steve Jobs impression— the as yet untitled game was light on details, but will certainly feature all of AEW's top stars including Kenny himself, Chris Jericho and Hikaru Shida who all featured in a brief teaser trailer showing off the game's stylised looks.

The company also revealed that they've hired the talents of WWF No Mercy director Hideyuki Iwashita to work on the project, who brings experience from that game and Def Jam: Fight for NY. There's no timeframe formally confirmed for the game as of yet, though Mr Omega claims the game will be coming to "current and next-generation platforms".

Yuke's formerly worked on the WWE games for almost twenty years, before splitting from publisher 2K in 2019 just before the release of that year's WWE 2K20, which it mainly worked on in an advisory and tech support role to 2K's Visual Concepts who took the reins as lead developers. However, the game was received poorly due to a litany of bugs, resulting in 2K deciding to take a year off and miss WWE 2K21 with the publisher releasing the arcade-like WWE Battlegrounds in its stead.

You can check out the full AEW Games presentation for yourself below (with the game footage coming in at the 5:08 mark), and the company encourages those interested to follow the official AEW Games Twitter account for more information as the game's development progresses.