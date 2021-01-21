Popular former EA and Xbox executive Peter Moore has announced he's returning to the world of gaming as he joins Unity Technologies as the SVP and GM of Sports and Live Entertainment.

Making the announcement via his Twitter account, Moore said he was "Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff" and was congratulated by several prominent industry figures, including Xbox's current head Phil Spencer.

Moore has a long history in the games industry, working at Sega during the Dreamcast era before moving to Microsoft in 2003 to help launch the original Xbox during which time he memorably appeared at E3 2006 sporting a Grand Theft Auto IV tattoo on his arm. He subsequently left Xbox to join EA in 2007 where he stayed for almost a decade before temporarily leaving the games industry to become CEO of Liverpool FC (as you do) in 2017 and left that role in August of last year.