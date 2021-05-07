Sqaure Enix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade expansion and upgrade package for PlayStation 5.

The new footage includes some slight late-game spoilers for the main game but also a bunch of action from the Yuffie-led FF7R Episode INTERmission. As Yuffie and Sonon Kusakabe, you'll be teaming up to fight against Scarlet and Nero and use Summon Materia to call upon Ramuh.

The trailer also gives us a look at the expansion's new Fort Condor minigame, a tactical offering that will see you command units in a tabletop-like strategy game very loosely based on the original 1997 title's Condor War minigame.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021.