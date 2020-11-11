EA Sports has tweeted out a pair of screens offering up a look at the upgraded player models that'll be on display in the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 enhanced versions of soccer sim, FIFA 21.

Showing off the faces of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Madrid's Joao Felix, it's our first look at the game's next-generation versions, with all the high detail you'd expect from the more powerful machines including some very sweaty brows you'd expect from professional atheletes.

The FIFA 21 next-generation versions will, as previously announced, be offered as a free upgrade to those who've already bought the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as long as they do so before the release of FIFA 22 through EA's Dual Entitlement scheme. FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will launch on December 4, though the games will also be playable on both next-gen consoles until then via backwards compatibility.