EA Sports has announced that the next generation versions of two of its most popular sports sims —FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21—will be released on next generation consoles from December 4.

As part of EA's Dual Entitlement scheme, both games will allow players to upgrade their Xbox One and PlayStation 4 copies to their respective next-generation system for free as long as they do so before the release of FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22.

As for your game progress, the company has also confirmed that save data for Ultimate Team and Volta on FIFA 21 will transfer between generations, but progress in all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode and Pro Clubs will not. As for Madden, progress in Face of the Franchise, Ultimate Team, Franchise and The Yard modes will carry over, but progress in other modes including competitive ones will not.

You can check out a full FAQ for the Dual Entitlement scheme here for FIFA 21 and here for Madden NFL 21. Both games release on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 on December 4.