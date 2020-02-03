There are Fatal Frame and Silent Hill movie adaptations in the works, and at the helm of both projects is Christophe Gans, who was the director of the first Silent Hill film released in 2006 (via PlayStation Trophies).

The report comes from Allocine, translated from French by Rely on Horror. They’re the same site that leaked the new Silent Hill games coming from Konami, so we know they’ve got their ear to the ground for horror aficionados. Allegedly, Gans is working with the executive producer of Silent Hill and the Resident Evil movie series to deliver the new interpretations of the classic horror games. The new Silent Hill movie is “anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism,” and Gans said that it’s high time that we got another movie. Silent Hill: Revelation met critical failure… but it’s been so long since a Silent Hill anything. Plus, The Witcher was received extremely well, so it could be that Revelations was ahead of its time. Maybe.

As for the Fatal Frame movie, it won’t be picked up and plopped into a North American or European context. “I especially don’t want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting,” said Gans. There aren’t any extra details than this, but we could expect an adaptation of Silent Hill 2, because Gans’ favourite character is James Sunderland. The director regards the first Silent Hill movie as a “beautiful memory” and feels “a great sense of satisfaction” when reminded of it. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

