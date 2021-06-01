Far Cry 6's narrative director Navid Khavari has published a statement clarifying the political nature of the game's story, following an earlier interview he gave that was published during the upcoming shooter's first gameplay reveal last week.

Writing on the Ubisoft blog, Khavari said "Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be. There are hard, relevant discussions in Far Cry 6 about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labor, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean."

He elaborated "My goal was to empower our team to be fearless in the story we were telling, and we worked incredibly hard to do this over the last five years. We also tried to be very careful about how we approached our inspirations, which include Cuba, but also other countries around the world that have experienced political revolutions in their histories."

"What players will find is a story that’s point-of-view attempts to capture the political complexity of a modern, present-day revolution within a fictional context. We have attempted to tell a story with action, adventure, and heart, but that also isn’t afraid to ask hard questions. Far Cry is a brand that in its DNA seeks to have mature, complex themes balanced with levity and humor. One doesn’t exist without the other, and we have attempted to achieve this balance with care. My only hope is that we are willing to let the story speak for itself first before forming hard opinions on its political reflections."

The statement appears to have arrived in response to an initial interview with website The Gamer, in which Khavari spoke on his game's desire to portray a "guerilla fantasy" and used the inspiration of real life guerilla movements and revolutions in achieving that, including those in Cuba. He said "When you talk about guerillas, you think of the guerillas in the 1950s and 1960s, we actually went down there to speak to actual guerilla fighters who fought back then, and we just really fell in love with their stories."

"But we also fell in love with the culture and people we met. When we came out of that, it wasn’t that we felt we had to do Cuba, we realised it’s a complicated island and our game doesn’t want to make a political statement about what’s happening in Cuba specifically."

Far Cry 6 is currently scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 7, 2021.