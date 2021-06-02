It seems as though Far Cry 6 will break from a few traditions of the series, one of those being that it'll be the first mainline title since the second NOT to feature a map editor or Arcade mode.

The information came during a developer AMA on Reddit (spotted by PC Gamer) where game director Alexandre Letendre answered a question from a fan about whether the new installment would feature a map editor: "No, Arcade will not come back. Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution."

A few more titbits of information were also spilled during the AMA, including the fact that fan-favourite character Hurk will sadly not be making an appearance: "The manifestations of Hurk (including Urk) are legends in Far Cry. However, in the context of Yara we wanted to mainly spotlight characters from the region, so Hurk will be on other adventures during the time of Far Cry 6."

It's understandable, but it will be a shame, as the community often created a range of wild and wacky creations in the editor. For now, we'll have to settle for our weirdness in the main game and weapons such as the gun that fires Macerena CDs when Far Cry 6 launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 7.