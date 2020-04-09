Bethesda has dropped the launch trailer for Fallout 76’s new expansion, Wastelanders (via Gematsu).

The update, which is free for all Fallout 76 players, “brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system, and much more.” The systems are much more like Fallout New Vegas than Fallout 4, and it’ll be interesting to see how the consequences tangle together in the apocalyptic MMORPG. Moreover, more “secrets of West Virginia” have been unearthed, and the characters have come rushing back in search of a treasure buried somewhere in the hills.

Wastelanders goes live on April 14, and appears to be jam-packed with quests and questions, if the new trailer is anything to go by. The new arrivals are at risk of infection, and if they become sick, the Scorched forces get a lot stronger all of a sudden. Settlements have been set up across the Appalachia, but not everyone is your friendly neighbourhood ghoul. Cultists and bandits have been seen, and there might even be a heist for players to get stuck into.

Fallout 76 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the new trailer for Wastelanders below.



