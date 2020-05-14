Fallout 76 is free to play until May 18, and it’s offering double experience point gains to boot (via Destructoid).

Now that the Wastelanders update is live, the Appalachia is bustling with new non-playable characters, and they’re busy as beavers in their search for a mysterious treasure somewhere in the hills. It might be too little, too late for some, but the update has brought players back to the badlands for a bit. Also, one player set up an in-game marathon, if you need to blow off steam after the Raiders and Settlers’ arguments.

Fallout 76 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

