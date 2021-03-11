The official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter account has showcased footage from one of the seven new levels that will be added to the battle royale hit in its upcoming fourth season.

The level will be called Skyline Stumble, and will be a 60-person gauntlet level complete with low gravity zones, forcefields, pinball flippers (or 'Flippity Bippities') buttons and swinging lasers (or "Spicy Light Swingers").

A trailer announcing the release date of the new season—which will have a retro-futuristic setting—is set to launch next week, hot on the heels of last week's announcement that developer Mediatonic has been acquired by Epic Games. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and will be heading to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles later this year.