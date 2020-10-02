The official Fall Guys Twitter account has given a sneak peek into a new feature coming in time for the approaching Season Two of Fall Guys in the form of customisable name plates.

Under the Customise menu for your bean, you'll now be able to pick from and unlock a number of designs, with some of the ones shown off in the video including a pride flag and, naturally, crowns. On top of that, you'll also be able to choose from one of several titles you'll be able to sport to give other players an idea of the sort of bean you are, including 'Sir Hugs a Lot' or 'Good Egg' to name but two.

In another tweet from the game's community manager Oliver Hindle, it was also confirmed that there'll be many more crowns to get in the upcoming Season Two, with over 600% more golden crowns in the Season Award track, meaning hopefully those us with a lot less wins (including this writer's paltry two in nearly 40 levels) will be able to grab more of the premium outfits.

Fall Guys' Season Two—which will add new Medieval-themed games and costumes—is expected to launch on on PlayStation 4 and PC later this month.