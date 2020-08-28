Fall Guys Season 2 promises much medieval-themed mayhem, with new stages, new rounds, and new skins.

It will “ bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October.” Fall Guys is a very wholesome battle royale, and I’d love to see it through Season 2, 3, 4, and whatever number comes after that. In these new stages, it seems that players will need to work together to push blocks in order to climb them over walls. This will definitely lead to a beautiful co-operation between human beings that many philosophers and theologians never thought possible.

Fall Guys is out now for PC and PlayStation 4. Watch the Season 2 announcement trailer below.