Multiplayer battle-royale gameshow Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has announced that it'll be getting a little chilly in its third season as it revealed the title and theme: Winter Knockout.

The announcement was made following a mini-ARG set by the game's social media accounts, challenging the community to find pieces to a jigsaw puzzle across various parts of the internet. It didn't take them too long to put together the puzzle, revealing the image you see in the Tweet below.

There's not much detail on the specifics of what season three will include just yet, although from the image—and judging on previous form—we can expect plenty of season-appropriate costumes such as a snowman, yeti and penguin costumes, and that certainly looks to be a brand new course thrown into the mix as well.

We can almost certainly look forward to more reveals in the very near future as we get closer to the release, currently expected at the end of the game's currently ongoing Season Two around December 7. Said Season Two recently got its mid-season update a couple of weeks ago.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.