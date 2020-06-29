Microsoft has said that those newly made Fable and Perfect Dark Twitter accounts have been “inactive for years,” and there’s no reason to get your knickers in a twist (via WccfTech).

The locked Fable account was made in March of this year, and apparently, a Microsoft email address is attached to it. On the other hand, the Perfect Dark Twitter account was made this month by a fan of the series, and Ken Lobb requested to follow the account.

It’s tough to say. This month’s Xbox Series X presentation might fill in a few blanks, though. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.



