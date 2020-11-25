Rebellion has released a new trailer for upcoming supervillian management sim Evil Genius 2: World Domination that also reveals famed actor Brian Blessed is set to voice the role of one of the game's playable Evil Geniuses, Red Ivan.

There'll be four specifc Evil Geniuses to play as in the final game, each offering their own own campaign, story and unique Doomsday Device as well as playstyle and abilities. Red Ivan's lairs will focus heavily on might and guns, with plenty of armed guards ready to deal with do-gooders. Zalika meanwhile will be centered more on science, for those who like to have the edge in research.

Emma meanwhile is all about Deception. As a former spymaster, playing as her will see you put more focus into espionage and works more closely with her Henchmen to get results. Finally Maximillan returns from the first game, who's a bit of an all-rounder and is good at generating gold to help get your base off to the best start financially.

The game currently doesn't have a solid release date outside of a vague '2021' window, having been delayed out of a release this year due to the challenges of remote working as a result of the global pandemic. When it does, however, Evil Genius 2: World Domination is set to launch on PC. Check out Red Ivan's gameplay trailer for yourself below.