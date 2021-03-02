Rebellion has announced the rest of the cast of upcoming supervillian management game Evil Genius 2: World Domination ahead of its PC launch at the end of the month.

Joining the previously announced Brian Blessed as Red Ivan, former James Bond 007 actress Samantha Bond has been cast in the role of Emma. For those not in the know, Bond played the role of Miss Moneypenny during the Brosnan era of films, from 1995's GoldenEye through until Die Another Day in 2002.

In keeping with this theme her role in this game as Emma—one of the four titular Evil Genius-es you'll get to play as— is, aptly, as a former spymaster turned villain (bonus points for spotting the wordplay on Bond's usual spymaster 'M') with her character's skills focused around deception and trickery. You can check out a trailer for Emma embedded below.

Rounding out the cast of the game are Glenn McCready who was recently heard as the voice of Signore in BBC and HBO drama Years and Years as well as the narrator in 2018's co-op shooter Strange Brigade and Rakie Ayola who's been in Doctor Who and Dredd and was also the voice of engineer Shola in fellow Rebellion game Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is scheduled for launch on PC on March 30, 2021.