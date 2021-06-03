EA has hired Bryan Beede—formerly the general manager for the Call of Duty series—to lead the Battlefield franchise at EA.

As it announced the news, EA stated that the appointment “signals a strategic, long-term commitment to the growth of the franchise.” (As per IGN.)

Beede, having worked on not only Call of Duty but Destiny as well, has strong experience in launching live-service games. (Warzone has been a resounding success, to say nothing of Call of Duty Mobile—which is my usual approach.)

EA likely has Warzone in its crosshairs, putting huge resources into the upcoming Battlefield 6, which is scheduled to be revealed on June 9.