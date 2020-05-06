EA plans to launch “multiple” titles for the Nintendo Switch in 2020 (via Venture Beat).

The news comes from the company’s conference call after the release of its Q4 fiscal year results. EA CEO Andrew Wilson said, “We are planning to launch 14 new titles to players this fiscal year. That includes four new EA Sports titles—FIFA, Madden, NHL, and one more unannounced sports game—all of which deliver on the mix of creativity, authenticity, and quality that sets EA Sports apart. … Our FY21 plans also include four more games drawing on the breadth of our IP, from Command & Conquer Remastered to unannounced games for our console and PC players.”

Wilson continued to add that unannounced indie games will launch this year from the EA Partners programme, and that two new mobile titles “leveraging top IP” are in development. “We’re also planning to deliver for more Nintendo fans...With multiple EA games set to launch on Nintendo Switch this year,” he concluded.

Very intriguing. Like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, one of the mobile offerings could be a port of Apex Legends. With regards to the “multiple” Switch launches, this is a bit trickier. Burnout Paradise Remastered counts as one of these launches, so there could be one or two more in the works. I, for one, would like to see a Mass Effect trilogy remaster for the Switch. If that happened, you would never see me again. I’d be like, “bye, I live on my Switch now.” It would be an excellent fit for the platform, and would reinvigorate interest in the IP, which has had a rocky time of it.

Realistically, it’s likely to be FIFA 21. Also, the first Unravel game was rated for the Switch in April, sparking speculation that it would join Unravel 2 on the Switch. But, if we were to indulge our fantasies, what about a port of the Dead Space games? Or, The Sims 4? Possibly a Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare game?

We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

