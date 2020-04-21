Unravel, the charming puzzle-platformer from Coldwood Interactive, might be on its way to the Switch (via Nintendo Life).

This is a peculiar one, because Unravel 2 was ported for the Switch last year. It’s a little strange to send off the sequel before the original, and perhaps publisher Electronic Arts has realised the error of their ways. The Brazilian Classification Board has recently rated Unravel for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is already available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, which throws us for a loop, but the mention of the Switch is an intriguing one.

It’s possible that there is a revamped version of Unravel in the pipeline. Perhaps, it bundles both games in one for those who didn’t follow Yarny’s trail the first time. We aren’t able to say for sure until the developer or publisher confirms the news, but it could complete the Unravel saga for all platforms. We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

Unravel is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

