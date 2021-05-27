Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, a brand new entry in the company's long running RPG series.

As revealed during a special Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary livestream, game designer Yuji Horii said (thanks to Gematsu for the translation) that the new title will take the series in a darker, more mature direction and players will be forced to make tough choices. Also promised is a revamp of the series' traditional command battle system, although it's promised that veterans should still be able to enjoy the new system too.

Outside of that and a logo, not much else was revealed apart from the brief teaser trailer, which you can see below. We don't even know what platforms the game will be released on just yet, but Square Enix has promised a simultaneous release date for the game worldwide, so hopefully we'll hear more details on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate in the not-too-distant future.