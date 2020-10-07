Xbox and Double Fine Productions have announced that they've teamed with book publisher Indie By Design to release a special book celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tim Schafer-led studio.

The book, entitled '20 Double Fine Years' will explore the history of the studio, from its first release Psychonauts, through Brutal Legend (which is also available via Xbox Game Pass from tomorrow) and Kickstarter project Broken Age all the way through to the present day and the upcoming release of Psychonauts 2.

The book will feature over 280 pages of commentary, artwork, interviews with Tim Schafer and many other members of the studio past and present as well as their collaborators, and will be available in both a Standard Edition and a Luxury Edition featuring a fancy fabric cover which will only be available during the pre-order period from today.

You can pre-order your own copy of the book from the official website here, and shipping is free to those in the UK and US.

(Via Xbox Wire)