The new trailer for Psychonauts 2 takes on a trippy flavour, with Jack Black providing vocals for a swirling, candy-bright romp. Observe:

The description of the game reads:

“Psychonauts 2 is a mind-bending trip through the strange worlds hiding inside our brains. Freshly-minted special agent/acrobat extraordinaire Razputin ‘Raz’ Aquato returns to unpack emotional baggage and expand mental horizons. Along the way he’ll help new friends (like this magical mote of light voiced by Jack Black) and unravel dark mysteries about the Psychonauts and his own family.”

The original Psychonauts came out in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox; since then, it has gathered a cultish following. Pleasingly, the trailer also features a brain in a jar.

Psychonauts 2 releases in 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.