The Disintegration multiplayer beta kicks off today, and we have 75 EU beta keys to give away for PlayStation 4.

The first closed beta session will start at 8.00am until 11:59am PT. The second closed beta will be held tomorrow January 29 and will follow the same times as the first beta, 8.00am until 11:59am PT. These will show off two of “frenetic multiplayer game modes that will be available in the full game at launch,” and will provide developer V1 Interactive with valuable feedback to sand off those “rough edges” during development.

One of the multiplayer modes is Retrieval, a nail-biting game of cat and mouse as one team tries to push their payload to the destination while the other team defends their turf. The second mode to be played is Control. Scrambling to claim capture points, the teams must keep their ground crew alive and on the spot to gain points, which will lead to fierce scuffles and scraps right down to the wire. There will be seven of the final game’s unique crews in the beta, like the Warhedz and the Tech Noir. These will have their own advantages and challenges on the field. As a mix of a dynamic first-person shooter with tactical real time strategy elements, Disintegration is a fresh multiplayer experience, and you can get stuck in straightaway.

We’ve got 75 EU beta keys for PlayStation 4, and they’ll be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be an open beta on January 31 running through to February 1 for all platforms.

Disintegration is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.