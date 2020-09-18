Private Division and V1 Interactive have announced that they are shuttering the multiplayer servers for first person shooter Disintegration by November, just five months after the game's June launch.

The FPS/RTS hybrid—which was the brainchild of former Bungie developer and Halo creator Marcus Lehto—had struggled to find a multiplayer audience according to the statement on the closure put out last night. "From both the development team at V1 Interactive and publishing group at Private Division, we stand by the creative risks taken to launch such a unique, genre-bending game created by this small but talented and passionate team," they said.

"While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience. After weighing options, we have collectively made the decision to sunset the multiplayer support."

The shutdown will begin in phases, with the in-game store shuttering from today before full multiplayer functionality will be removed from all formats that the game is available on by November 17. You will still be able to play and enjoy the game's single player campaign in full, and both V1 Interactive and Private Division concluded the statement by thanking the players of the game for their support.

Disintegration is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can read what we thought of the game in our review over here.