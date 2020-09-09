Codemasters has released a new gameplay video for the upcoming DiRT 5 and confirmed that the next generation versions of the game will launch in November.

The gameplay video, which you can see below, shows off the new Ice Breaker event on Roosevelt Island, where a classic Ford and Purgeot rally cars face off against each other on the frozen East River. Up to 12 cars will be able to battle it out in the events across multiple locations and will require some careful control of your vehicle.

It was also confirmed that DiRT 5 will release for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on those console's release date announced earlier today - November 10. If you buy the Xbox One version, you'll be eligible for a free upgrade to the next generation version, and the same will go for PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, despite the fact a date is still yet to be announced for Sony's new console.

DiRT 5 will release on November 6 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and the next gen Xbox Series S/X versions will release on November 10 (presumably with the PlayStation 5 version not far behind.)