Codemasters has announced a second delay to upcoming rally racer DiRT 5, which sees the game slip to a November release rather than its intended October launch.

A tweet (spotted by our friends at XboxAchievements) broke the news, but does mention that the planned Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions are still scheduled to arrive later this year, so this does bring the release dates for the two editions closer together. In a statement, Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier said "The revised launch date will allow us to take advantage of the next generation console launches which are expected in time for the holiday season."

DiRT 5 was originally supposed to launch on October 9, before being pushed by one week into October 16 but is now set to arrive on November 6 with Early Access for those who buy the Amplified Edition on November 3. The latest entry in Codemasters' long running rally series is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and then later in the year on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.