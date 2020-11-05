Codemasters has released a new video for upcoming rally sim DiRT 5, this time focusing on the game's upcoming PlayStation 5 version and the enhancements for those picking it up on Sony's next-gen machine.

In the video, which we've embedded below, the game's technical director David Springate talks up the ability to play the game at 120fps but also about some of the unique features that utilise the console's DualSense controller, including singing the praises of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers which will help you really feel immersed in the varied terrain you'll be racing on during the game.

Springate also talks up a slightly lesser-advertised feature of the PlayStation 5 in the form of the Tempest Engine—a chip in the PlayStation 5 that powers 3D audio. In DiRT 5 specifically, you'll be able to plug in a standard pair of headphones and get the effect of a virtual 7:1 surround sound system in your ears, with the game playing music from the soundtrack that will sound like it's coming from speakers around the track as you play.

You can check out the video for yourself below. DiRT 5 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 on November 12/19 depending on your region, as well as an Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC release from tomorrow and Xbox Series X|S on November 10.