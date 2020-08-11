DiRT 5 has been delayed by seven days, shifting its launch from October 9 to October 16.

The delay is minor, and developer Codemasters has announced that the three day early access period for Amplified Edition players will commence on October 13, accordingly. It additionally confirmed that the development of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions have not been affected.

The game’s career mode is a star-studded affair with actors Troy Baker and Nolan North voicing Alex Janièek and Bruno Durand. Janièek is the player’s mentor, but, when he locks horns with Durand, the player steps into the spotlight and carves their own path over the course of five chapters.

DiRT 5 also offers the greatest range of vehicles in the series so far, and modes like Landrush, Rally Road, Ice Breaker, and Gymkhana will let players test their mettle (and their metal).

DiRT 5 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on October 16 2020, and then for Stadia in 2021.

