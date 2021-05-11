Codemasters has released the latest free content drop for rally racer DiRT 5, with the game getting cross-platform matchmaking as the headline addition in the Red Bull Revolution update from today.

As detailed on the game's official blog, the update adds the cross-platform compatibility on Xbox, PlayStation and PC with Google Stadia promised to be added later. You'll have to make sure you've got cross-platform matchmaking enabled in the settings, but once you do you'll find your online lobbies populated with racers from other formats, helping to ensure you won't be spending too much time looking for a race.

There's a bunch of other additions too in this update, namely eight Red Bull themed liveries based on the energy drink brand for the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, MINI John Cooper Work Buggy by X-raid, Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi, and Volkswagen Race Touareg 3 as well as the official Red Bull Racing Esports livery for the Porsche 911 RGT. The Peugeot 208 WRX gets three themed liveries all to itself, matching those by real-world FIA World Rallycross Championship brothers Timmy and Kevin Hansen.

Playgrounds mode also gets some additions, including wet and stormy weather conditions to make courses that little bit more treacherous in Arizona, South Africa and Italy, and a Red Bull arch item for Playgrounds Create mode. Finally, Time Trial and Playgrounds (Gate Crasher) get the much-requested Ghost Lap Times feature added, allowing you to race against the best times from the global leaderboard or those of your friends.

Check out the full patch notes for today's update here, and check out a trailer below. The Red Bull Revolution update is available now to download in DiRT 5 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.