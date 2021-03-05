Blizzard has seemingly confirmed that those of you who have diligently kept your saves from the 20-year old Diablo II on PC should be able to import them into forthcoming remaster Diablo II Resurrected.

The information came by way of an IGN Middle East interview with the game's producer, Matthew Cederquist who seemingly confirmed the news when asked. Interestingly enough, it seems like the functionality wasn't always intended, but worked by happy coincidence: "Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work and we kind of shoved it in and it worked! And we were like, ‘okay, that’s the best feature ever’."

Diablo II Resurrected was formally announced during this year's Blizzcon event, and will see the classic dungeon crawler given a modern lick of paint, including 4K visuals on next gen consoles. Those missing the classic experience will be able to toggle between the new graphics and the original ones with an in-game option. It's expected later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.