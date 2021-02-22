Blizzard Entertainment has announced the return of the 2000 hack and slash dungeon crawler Diablo II in the form of Diablo II: Resurrected, which will hit consoles and PC later this year.

As announced during Blizzcon over the weekend, the remaster will naturally include the original game and its Lord of Destruction expansion and swap out the 2D sprites for a fully 3D based offering, complete with modern trappings such as dynamic lighting, physically based rendering, revamped animations and spell effects and the entirety of the game's cutscenes completely remade from the ground up so that they and the rest of the game can be enjoyed in 4K resolution.

And if you do have a soft spot for the original look of the game, you'll be able to switch between the new graphics and the original look at the touch of a button. There'll also be cross-progression between supported platforms,so you'll be able to keep your character and their respective loot no matter where you're playing. All five classes from the original game—Amazon, Barbarian, Necromancer, Paladin and Sorcercess—are also present and correct, alongside the two classes introduced in the expansion in the form of the Assassin and Druid, each with their own skills and playstyles for you to master.

Development duties, are being handled by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 developers Vicarious Visions following their absorbtion into the Blizzard fold earlier this year and the studio will also be holding an Alpha Test for the game on PC which you can sign up for here.

Diablo II: Resurrected will land on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintnedo Switch and PC later this year, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed. Check out the trailer for the game below.