The next character class in upcoming dungeon crawler sequel Diablo IV has been revealed by Blizzard, and this time it's the turn of the Rogue.

Joining the previously announced classes of the Druid, Barbarian and Sorceress, the Rogue's moveset is all based around dexterity and will have a range of melee and ranged attacks at their disposal as well as traps, poisons and shadow magic. Those familiar with the series may also note parallels with the Assassin and Demon Hunter classes from previous games, with the studio promising that Rogues will get some of their skills as well.

A release date is yet to be confirmed for the game, although Blizzard has previously suggested it won't be dropping this year at the very least. However, at least there'll be Diablo II: Resurrected to tide you over for hack and slash action in the meantime.

Diablo IV is currently in developement for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (although especially with the Diablo 2 news it's probably safe to assume at this point it'll be on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 too.) Check out the Rogue's character trailer for yourself below.