Bungie has announced that it will be delaying this year's Destiny 2 expansion, entitled The Witch Queen, into early next year.

In the studio's latest update to the community, Assistant Game Director Joe Blackburn revealed that, following the successful launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light late last year, the team looked at its plans to finish off the current story arc which kicked off in that expansion with the next two chapters The Witch Queen and Lightfall and "made the difficult but important decision to move its release to early 2022; we also realized we needed to add an additional unannounced chapter after Lightfall to fully complete our first saga of Destiny."

As for making the decision so relatively early (The Witch Queen wouldn't have been due until the back end of 2021) Blackburn added: "As we’ve been developing The Witch Queen, we realized that we needed this release to be the first of many moments crucial to the story of Destiny. With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen."

For this year then, it seems Bungie will mainly be focusing on the "systemic foundation" of the base Destiny 2 game, saying they will be "Upgrading our approach to keeping Destiny’s weapon and armor game fresh, refining our vision for PVP, implementing transmog, and adding Crossplay."

Blackburn concluded: "But at the end of the day, we know we’re making this call for The Witch Queen and future chapters in Destiny 2 for all the right reasons, ones that puts our team first and our game at the quality bar we strive for ourselves."

Bungie say they'll have more to share on The Witch Queen in "late summer" of this year. In the meantime, Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.