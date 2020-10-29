PlayStation has released a new gameplay trailer for Bluepoint Games' upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster of classic From Software RPG Demon's Souls.

The footage, which you can see below, shows off a little of not just one but two boss fights from the game, including a tussle with the creepy Armor Spider and a brief appearance from the Flamelurker, both of which showcasing the range of lovely 4K effects and complete visual overhaul afforded by the next-generation console.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Demon's Souls will be available on launch of the PlayStation 5, which is November 12 for the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and November 19 for the UK and the rest of the world.