Bluepoint Games' upcoming remaster of classic From Software title Demon's Souls will get a few new additions in its PlayStation 5 remaster, including an upgrade to the character creator and a Photo Mode.

Now, SIE Worldwide Studios has offered up a look at these new features on the PlayStation blog, revealing that you'll be able to customise your hero with "up to 16 million permutations" promised, adding far more customisation options than were possible on the PlayStation 5.

And as is tradition for modern games, Demon's Souls will now also include a Photo Mode, allowing you to really show off the increased graphical fidelity and gorgeous visual detail afforded by the increased power of the next-generation hardware. All the features you've come to expect will be included with filters and effects able to be added to your shots—including a filter to make it look more like the PlayStation 3 original, should you choose— and there'll be options to change your pose, hide and show weapons and armour, change expression and even hide your pals when you're taking a cheeky snap during a co-op encounter.

Demon's Souls is set for launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and November 19 for the UK and the rest of the world.