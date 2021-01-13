Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced a launch date for the upcoming Dead Falls: Fatal Falls expansion, saying that the latest premium DLC will be available for the rougelike from January 26.

As previously revealed, the Fatal Falls DLC will include two all-new mid-game biomes known as The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, a tough new boss dubbed The Scarecrow and a truckload of new weapons and items. A brand new trailer for the game, posted below, shows off the new content which is sure to provide plenty of challenge to veterans and newcomers alike.

If you're yet to get on board with Dead Cells' brand of 2d platform-esque adventure, the new DLC will also release alongside a new Dead Falls: The Fatal Seed Bundle which will contain the excellent base game, all 20 free game updates it's had since launch and both this and the previous The Bad Seed paid DLCs. Finally, Motion Twin also confirmed that the most recent free update, the Malaise Update that's already live on PC will be heading to the console versions in February.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Dead Cells' Fatal Falls DLC launches on January 26 for the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.