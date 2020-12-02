Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced that rougelike Dead Cells will be getting its second major paid expansion early next year in the form of the Fatal Falls DLC.

Fatal Falls will contain two new biomes known as The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, and a whole new boss will keep veteran players on their toes. Naturally, the update will also contain a bunch of new weapons for the game's headless protagonist, and more details are expected to be announced in due course.

You can check out a short teaser trailer for the Fatal Falls DLC below, which is set to launch for Dead Cells on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in Early 2021. If you fancy, you can also have a read of our review of the main game right over here.